Anthony Kay And White Sox Square Off Against Padres On May 3
Anthony Kay will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Kay has +120 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Kay is 1-1 with a 6.12 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Padres are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.