Anthony Kay And White Sox Square Off Against Padres On May 3

Kay is 1-1 with a 6.12 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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