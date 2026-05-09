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Anthony Kay
Chicago White Sox

Anthony Kay

Chicago White Sox • #18 SP

Anthony Kay And White Sox Face Mariners On May 9

Anthony Kay will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Seattle Mariners at Rate Field, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Kay has -144 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Kay is 1-1 with a 5.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Anthony Kay

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