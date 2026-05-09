Anthony Kay And White Sox Face Mariners On May 9

Kay is 1-1 with a 5.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.