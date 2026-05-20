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Anthony Kay
Chicago White Sox

Anthony Kay

Chicago White Sox • #18 SP

Anthony Kay And White Sox Face Mariners On May 20

Anthony Kay will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, May 20 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Kay is 3-1 with a 4.27 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Anthony Kay

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