Anthony Kay And White Sox Take On Mariners On May 19

Kay is 3-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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