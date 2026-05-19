Anthony Kay And White Sox Take On Mariners On May 19
Anthony Kay will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kay has +110 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Kay is 3-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.