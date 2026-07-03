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Anthony Kay
Chicago White Sox

Anthony Kay

Chicago White Sox • #18 SP

Anthony Kay And White Sox Play Guardians On July 3

Anthony Kay will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Friday, July 3 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Kay has -150 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Kay is 6-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Anthony Kay

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