Anthony Kay And White Sox Face Guardians On Aug. 8

Kay is 8-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while giving up seven hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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