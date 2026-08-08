Anthony Kay And White Sox Face Guardians On Aug. 8
Anthony Kay will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Kay has -162 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Kay is 8-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while giving up seven hits.
The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.