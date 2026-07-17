Anthony Kay And White Sox Square Off Against Blue Jays On July 17

Kay is 6-4 with a 4.33 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday, July 9 when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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