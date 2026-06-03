FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians

Angel Martinez

Cleveland Guardians • #1 2B

Angel Martinez And Guardians Play Yankees On June 3

Angel Martinez and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Martinez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Martinez is hitting for a .242 BA, .279 OBP and .442 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 25 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 29 runs. Martinez has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole (1-0) gets the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Angel Martinez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News