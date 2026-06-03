Angel Martinez And Guardians Play Yankees On June 3

Martinez is hitting for a .242 BA, .279 OBP and .442 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 25 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 29 runs. Martinez has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole (1-0) gets the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.

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