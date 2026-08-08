Angel Martinez And Guardians Play White Sox On Aug. 8

Martinez is hitting for a .231 BA, .266 OBP and .424 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 31 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Martinez has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game, he racked up six RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay (8-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 22nd of the season.

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