Angel Martinez And Guardians Play Twins On May 8

Martinez is hitting for a .270 BA, .311 OBP and .468 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 13 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Martinez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Royals.

Connor Prielipp (1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.