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Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians

Angel Martinez

Cleveland Guardians • #1 2B

Angel Martinez And Guardians Take On Tigers On May 20

Angel Martinez and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, May 20 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Martinez has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Martinez is hitting for a .265 BA, .309 OBP and .497 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 23 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Martinez has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Drew Anderson starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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