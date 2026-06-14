Angel Martinez And Guardians Take On Tigers On June 14

Martinez is hitting for a .239 BA, .276 OBP and .442 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 28 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Martinez has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.27 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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