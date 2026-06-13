Angel Martinez And Guardians Square Off Against Tigers On June 13

Martinez is hitting for a .240 BA, .277 OBP and .444 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 28 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Martinez has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Tarik Skubal (3-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season.

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