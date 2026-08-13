Angel Martinez And Guardians Face Tigers On Aug. 13

Martinez is hitting for a .242 BA, .275 OBP and .437 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 33 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Martinez has recorded nine steals on 12 attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero (8-7) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.38 ERA in 122 1/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.

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