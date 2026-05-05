Angel Martinez And Guardians Face Royals On May 5

Martinez is hitting for a .279 BA, .315 OBP and .490 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 13 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Martinez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 2 with a double against the Royals.

Stephen Kolek starts for the first time this season for the Royals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.