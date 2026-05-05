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Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians

Angel Martinez

Cleveland Guardians • #1 2B

Angel Martinez And Guardians Face Royals On May 5

Angel Martinez and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 5 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Martinez has +920 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Martinez is hitting for a .279 BA, .315 OBP and .490 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 13 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Martinez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 2 with a double against the Royals.

Stephen Kolek starts for the first time this season for the Royals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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