Angel Martinez And Guardians Play Rays On July 24

Martinez is hitting for a .239 BA, .276 OBP and .442 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 28 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Martinez has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He returns to action for the first time since June 13, when he went 0 for 1 against the Tigers.

The Rays are sending Shane McClanahan (8-6) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.16 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

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