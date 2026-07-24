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Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians

Angel Martinez

Cleveland Guardians • #1 2B

Angel Martinez And Guardians Play Rays On July 24

Angel Martinez and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, July 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Martinez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Martinez is hitting for a .239 BA, .276 OBP and .442 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 28 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Martinez has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He returns to action for the first time since June 13, when he went 0 for 1 against the Tigers.

The Rays are sending Shane McClanahan (8-6) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.16 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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