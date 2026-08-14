Angel Martinez And Guardians Square Off Against Padres On Aug. 14

Martinez is hitting for a .245 BA, .277 OBP and .439 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 33 runs. In 298 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Martinez has recorded nine steals on 12 attempts. In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Tigers.

Michael King gets the start for the Padres, his 25th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 3.37 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.

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