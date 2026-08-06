Angel Martinez And Guardians Face Mets On Aug. 6

Martinez is hitting for a .228 BA, .265 OBP and .417 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 30 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Martinez has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Nolan McLean (7-7) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.29 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 148 strikeouts.

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