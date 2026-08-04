Angel Martinez And Guardians Play Mets On Aug. 4

Martinez is hitting for a .225 BA, .260 OBP and .414 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .673 and he has scored 29 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Martinez has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Sean Manaea makes the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.