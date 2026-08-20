Angel Martinez And Guardians Play Giants On Aug. 20

Martinez is hitting for a .241 BA, .273 OBP and .429 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 2.5% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 34 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Martinez has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Giants.

Landen Roupp (7-12 with a 4.31 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 25th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.