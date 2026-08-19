Angel Martinez And Guardians Face Giants On Aug. 19

Martinez is hitting for a .238 BA, .270 OBP and .428 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 34 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Martinez has recorded nine steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Matt Wilkinson will make his first start of the season for the Giants.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.