Angel Martinez And Guardians Face Giants On Aug. 18

Martinez is hitting for a .238 BA, .270 OBP and .427 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 33 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Martinez has recorded nine steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Carson Whisenhunt (3-3 with a 6.11 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.

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