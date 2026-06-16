Angel Martinez And Guardians Square Off Against Brewers On June 16

Martinez is hitting for a .239 BA, .276 OBP and .442 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 28 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Martinez has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Tigers.

Robert Gasser makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.38 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.

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