Angel Martinez And Guardians Face Angels On May 13

Martinez is hitting for a .260 BA, .301 OBP and .457 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 15 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Martinez has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Reid Detmers (1-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season.

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