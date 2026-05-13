Angel Martinez And Guardians Face Angels On May 13
Angel Martinez and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Martinez has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Martinez is hitting for a .260 BA, .301 OBP and .457 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 15 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Martinez has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.
Reid Detmers (1-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.