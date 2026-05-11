Angel Martinez And Guardians Face Angels On May 11

Martinez is hitting for a .250 BA, .293 OBP and .427 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 14 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. Martinez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.

The Angels have yet to named a starting pitcher.