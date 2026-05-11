FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians

Angel Martinez

Cleveland Guardians • #1 2B

Angel Martinez And Guardians Face Angels On May 11

Angel Martinez and his Cleveland Guardians will face the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field, on Monday, May 11 at 6:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Martinez is hitting for a .250 BA, .293 OBP and .427 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 14 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. Martinez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.

The Angels have yet to named a starting pitcher.

Written by Data Skrive on
Angel Martinez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News