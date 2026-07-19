Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On Yankees On July 19

Pages is hitting for a .270 BA, .335 OBP and .469 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 57 runs. In 415 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 66 runs (7th in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

The Yankees have not yet named a starting pitcher.

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