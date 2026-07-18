Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Yankees On July 18

Pages is hitting for a .270 BA, .335 OBP and .469 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 57 runs. In 415 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 66 runs (7th in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will send Ryan Weathers (3-7) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.15 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.