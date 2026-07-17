Andy Pages And Dodgers Face Yankees On July 17

Pages is hitting for a .270 BA, .336 OBP and .471 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 57 runs. In 411 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 66 runs (7th in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0 for 2.

The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (3-4) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.

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