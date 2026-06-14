Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On White Sox On June 14

Pages is hitting for a .278 BA, .324 OBP and .507 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 42 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 56 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Erick Fedde (1-5) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.69 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.