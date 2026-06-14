FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On White Sox On June 14

Andy Pages and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .278 BA, .324 OBP and .507 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 42 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 56 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Erick Fedde (1-5) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.69 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News