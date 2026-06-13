Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against White Sox On June 13

Pages is hitting for a .278 BA, .323 OBP and .511 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 42 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (3-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.88 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.

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