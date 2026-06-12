Andy Pages And Dodgers Play White Sox On June 12

Pages is hitting for a .282 BA, .328 OBP and .519 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 42 runs. In 287 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 6) against the Pirates.

Anthony Kay (5-1) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.40 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

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