Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Royals On Aug. 12

Pages is hitting for a .270 BA, .337 OBP and .455 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 66 runs. In 513 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 76 runs (9th in MLB). Pages has recorded 11 steals on 17 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Daniel Lynch (4-3) out to make his second start of the season.

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