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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Royals On Aug. 12

Andy Pages and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Kansas City Royals at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .270 BA, .337 OBP and .455 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 66 runs. In 513 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 76 runs (9th in MLB). Pages has recorded 11 steals on 17 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Daniel Lynch (4-3) out to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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