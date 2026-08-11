Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 11

Pages is hitting for a .270 BA, .337 OBP and .457 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 66 runs. In 508 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 76 runs (8th in MLB). Pages has recorded 11 steals on 17 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (5-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 24th of the season.

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