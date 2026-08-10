Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On Royals On Aug. 10

Pages is hitting for a .272 BA, .337 OBP and .460 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 66 runs. In 504 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 76 runs (8th in MLB). Pages has recorded 11 steals on 17 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Noah Cameron makes the start for the Royals, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.37 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.

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