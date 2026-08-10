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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On Royals On Aug. 10

Andy Pages and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .272 BA, .337 OBP and .460 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 66 runs. In 504 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 76 runs (8th in MLB). Pages has recorded 11 steals on 17 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Noah Cameron makes the start for the Royals, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.37 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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