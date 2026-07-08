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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On July 8

Andy Pages and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, July 8 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .263 BA, .328 OBP and .462 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 54 runs. In 399 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 64 runs (6th in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Gabriel Hughes will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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