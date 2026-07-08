Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On July 8

Pages is hitting for a .263 BA, .328 OBP and .462 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 54 runs. In 399 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 64 runs (6th in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Gabriel Hughes will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.