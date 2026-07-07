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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On July 7

Andy Pages and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, July 7 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .263 BA, .327 OBP and .465 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 54 runs. In 394 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 63 runs (6th in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (3-9) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 19th start of the season. He has a 6.91 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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