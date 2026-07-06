Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On July 6

Pages is hitting for a .267 BA, .332 OBP and .471 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 53 runs. In 389 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 63 runs (5th in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Kyle Freeland (2-7 with a 7.25 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 16th of the season.

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