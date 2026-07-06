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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On July 6

Andy Pages and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, July 6 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .267 BA, .332 OBP and .471 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 53 runs. In 389 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 63 runs (5th in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Kyle Freeland (2-7 with a 7.25 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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