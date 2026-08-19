Andy Pages And Dodgers Face Rockies On Aug. 19

Pages is hitting for a .273 BA, .339 OBP and .462 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 71 runs. In 543 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 80 runs (8th in MLB). Pages has recorded 12 steals on 19 attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-10 with a 6.27 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.