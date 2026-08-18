Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On Rockies On Aug. 18

Pages is hitting for a .274 BA, .340 OBP and .465 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 71 runs. In 538 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 80 runs (8th in MLB). Pages has recorded 12 steals on 19 attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Ryan Feltner (5-6) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.59 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

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