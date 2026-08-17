Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 17

Pages is hitting for a .270 BA, .336 OBP and .460 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 69 runs. In 533 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 78 runs (11th in MLB). Pages has recorded 12 steals on 19 attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Tomoyuki Sugano gets the start for the Rockies, his 22nd of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.43 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.