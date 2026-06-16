FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Rays On June 16

Andy Pages and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, June 16 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .269 BA, .315 OBP and .491 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 42 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 56 runs (2nd in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (6-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.71 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News