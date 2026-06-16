Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Rays On June 16

Pages is hitting for a .269 BA, .315 OBP and .491 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 42 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 56 runs (2nd in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (6-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.71 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

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