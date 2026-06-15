Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On Rays On June 15

Pages is hitting for a .273 BA, .319 OBP and .498 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 42 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 56 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the White Sox.

Nick Martinez makes the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.43 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

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