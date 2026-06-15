FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On Rays On June 15

Andy Pages and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, June 15 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .273 BA, .319 OBP and .498 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 42 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 56 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the White Sox.

Nick Martinez makes the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.43 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News