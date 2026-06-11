Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Pirates On June 11

Pages is hitting for a .281 BA, .327 OBP and .523 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .851 and he has scored 40 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller (5-3) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.81 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

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