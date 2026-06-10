Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Pirates On June 10

Pages is hitting for a .282 BA, .326 OBP and .528 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 39 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Pirates.

Jared Jones (1-0) starts for the Pirates, his third of the season.

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