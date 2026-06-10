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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Pirates On June 10

Andy Pages and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Wednesday, June 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Pages has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .282 BA, .326 OBP and .528 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 39 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Pirates.

Jared Jones (1-0) starts for the Pirates, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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