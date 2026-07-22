Andy Pages And Dodgers Face Phillies On July 22

Pages is hitting for a .269 BA, .335 OBP and .463 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 59 runs. In 433 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 68 runs (6th in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola (3-7) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.68 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.