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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Face Phillies On July 22

Andy Pages and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, July 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Pages has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .269 BA, .335 OBP and .463 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 59 runs. In 433 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 68 runs (6th in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola (3-7) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.68 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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