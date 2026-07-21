Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Phillies On July 21

Pages is hitting for a .269 BA, .336 OBP and .465 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 58 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 68 runs (6th in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season. He is 10-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

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