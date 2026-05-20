Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Padres On May 20
Andy Pages and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Wednesday, May 20 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Pages has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Pages is hitting for a .294 BA, .343 OBP and .506 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored 27 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 42 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Randy Vasquez (5-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.