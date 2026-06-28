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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Padres On June 28

Andy Pages and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Sunday, June 28 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .270 BA, .326 OBP and .476 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 49 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 58 runs (2nd in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Padres.

Michael King (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.33 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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