Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Padres On June 28

Pages is hitting for a .270 BA, .326 OBP and .476 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 49 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 58 runs (2nd in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Padres.

Michael King (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.33 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.

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