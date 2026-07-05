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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On Padres On July 5

Andy Pages and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, July 5 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Pages has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .269 BA, .330 OBP and .474 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 53 runs. In 385 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 63 runs (3rd in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Padres.

The Padres will look to JP Sears (1-1) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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