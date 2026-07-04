Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On July 4

Pages is hitting for a .269 BA, .331 OBP and .477 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 53 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 62 runs (3rd in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Wandy Peralta gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.

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